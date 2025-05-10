Friends of Batley Station celebrate 10th anniversary with special event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Batley Station (FOBS) held a special event to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Lydgate Junior and Infant School, along with representatives from Northern Rail, the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the British Regional Transport Association Northern England and Members of Batley History Group were all in attendance.

Former Batley and Spen MP, Jo Cox, was an integral part in setting up FOBS and is commemorated at the station. To mark her contribution to the group and the station, Jo’s parents and her sister, current Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, were also invited to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater led tributes to the work that FOBS is doing to make the station an attractive place to visit. She also talked movingly about Jo’s contribution to FOBS and also her own relationship with the group when she was the Batley MP.

Pupils from Lydgate Junior and Infant School, representatives from Northern Rail, the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the British Regional Transport Association Northern England and members of Batley History Group all attended the celebration event

Similar sentiments were echoed by Richard Isaac, from Northern Rail, and representatives from the TRU said how pleased they were to be working with FOBS during the upgrade.

The pupils at Lydgate Junior and Infant School performed a poem specially written by Alina Brdar, the West Yorkshire Young Poet Laureate, and adapted by the group themselves.

Wendy Storey, from Batley History Group, kept the audience entertained and amused with recollections of her early life, and particularly associations with the station as her father was a signalman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day concluded with performances from Batley Musica, who set up in the station concourse and entertained commuters on their way home.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/