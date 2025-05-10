Friends of Batley Station celebrate 10th anniversary with special event
Pupils from Lydgate Junior and Infant School, along with representatives from Northern Rail, the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the British Regional Transport Association Northern England and Members of Batley History Group were all in attendance.
Former Batley and Spen MP, Jo Cox, was an integral part in setting up FOBS and is commemorated at the station. To mark her contribution to the group and the station, Jo’s parents and her sister, current Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, were also invited to the event.
Ms Leadbeater led tributes to the work that FOBS is doing to make the station an attractive place to visit. She also talked movingly about Jo’s contribution to FOBS and also her own relationship with the group when she was the Batley MP.
Similar sentiments were echoed by Richard Isaac, from Northern Rail, and representatives from the TRU said how pleased they were to be working with FOBS during the upgrade.
The pupils at Lydgate Junior and Infant School performed a poem specially written by Alina Brdar, the West Yorkshire Young Poet Laureate, and adapted by the group themselves.
Wendy Storey, from Batley History Group, kept the audience entertained and amused with recollections of her early life, and particularly associations with the station as her father was a signalman.
The day concluded with performances from Batley Musica, who set up in the station concourse and entertained commuters on their way home.
