Free rides on vintage vehicles at Dewsbury Bus Museum’s Spring Open Day

Volunteers Mick Bennett, Mark Byard Andy Beever, Bill Oldroyd, Colin Poole at Deswbury Bus Museum, Ravensthorpe.

A wide selection of vintage buses and coaches are set to hit the streets of Dewsbury as part of the event, which will take place on Sunday, May 15.

Dewsbury Bus Museum, which has been based at Foundry Street in Ravensthorpe since 1989, has a collection of more than 40 vehicles - some being based at other locations - with the Spring Open Day seeing a selection of buses from the 1940s to the early 2000s offering free rides to the visiting public.

Trustee, Mark Byard, said: “Our open days are always very supported by the general public along with visiting buses and coaches from the North, which supplement our own collection of vehicles.”

A wide selection of vintage buses and coaches will hit the streets of Dewsbury on May 15.

The event will see the unveiling of a 40-year restoration project in the form of a 1963 Guy Wulfrunian double decker bus, which was towed into the building in 1982.

The Guy Wulfrunian double decker bus has been the subject of a major overhaul, and its return to public service has been anticipated by bus enthusiasts for many years.

Inside the museum will be a range of stalls offering memorabilia, light refreshments, homemade cakes and sandwiches.

The museum opens at 10.30am and the last bus ride is at 4.15pm.

Admission to the museum and bus display area costs £4 per adult, and there is free entry for accompanied children.

Free services to the event usually operate from nearby towns such as Huddersfield, Halifax, Keighley, Leeds and Wakefield.

A free bus service from Longcauseway commences at 10.30am and operates every 20 minutes and will also call at the Dewsbury Railway Station’s westbound bus stop.