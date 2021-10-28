Free hot drink offer for all readers at Cafe Nova at The Mill in Batley
Enjoy a warming hot drink this autumn with our special reader offers at The Mill in Batley.
The Reporter Series has teamed up with The Mill - the UK’s largest retail mill with four huge floors of fashion, furniture, homewares and gifts - to offer a free treat to all readers who present the voucher printed in the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian at the participating outlets.
The offer launches today (Thursday, October 28) with a free regular hot drink at Café Nova, which is situated on the first floor.
Café Nova’s aim is to create a continental atmosphere providing a place to meet or relax while shopping, rather than a fast food experience.
It is a place where customers feel welcome and comfortable whether meeting friends for lunch, grabbing a latte or sandwich to go, or relaxing on their own reading the paper.
The menu carries the Café Nova signature style of “freshly made traditional classic sandwiches with a distinctive Italian twist” and offers a menu that will appeal to all.
The current Café Nova menu is a mouth-watering selection of freshly made gourmet sandwiches, hot Italian sandwiches, pasta, cakes and pastries, as well as a wide variety of coffees and cold drinks.
To claim your free regular hot drink, simply present the voucher printed on page 15 of this week's Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian (October 28 edition) when placing your order - and enjoy!
The voucher is valid until Thursday, November 11.
Terms and conditions: Free regular hot drink only. Voucher valid until Thursday, November 11. One voucher per person, not to be used in conjunction with any other offer or voucher. No damaged, defaced or photocopied vouchers accepted. Voucher only valid at Café Nova, The Mill, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LZ.