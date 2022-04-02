Free cycling courses in Kirklees to support people with health conditions

The courses are being delivered across West Yorkshire and Kirklees by Cycling UK.

Cycle for Health is a 12-week course which supports people with or at risk of experiencing physical or mental health conditions.

The cycling course is built in a way that builds confidence, self-esteem and fitness through cycle training and guided bike rides.

The courses are free to access and are delivered as a two hour session, once a week for 12 weeks with bikes and helmets provided.

The qualified cycling instructors accommodate health issues and participants progress at a pace that suits the group.

Tony, a participant at Cycle for Health, said.“The instructors were very supportive and after a few sessions I felt much more confident.

“Cycling has given me a real sense of achievement and increased my belief in my own abilities - I have also made new friends.”

Courses are currently being delivered across West Yorkshire, including a 12-week programme currently running at the Princess Mary Stadium, Bradford Road, Liversedge.

The courses are being delivered by Cycling UK, which aims for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to be able to cycle safely, easily and enjoyably.

Participants who want to join the course can be referred by health workers, health charities and community groups.

However, If you work for a health organisation, charity or community group and would like to discuss delivering Cycle for Health for your service users or communities, contact Zoe Westerman, at Cycling UK, via email at [email protected]