Frankie, a Border Terrier, was photographed by her owner, Rebecca, sitting on an office chair with headphones on ready for the next Teams call.

Rebecca shared the photo as part of a nationwide competition run by office furniture suppliers, Furniture At Work.

The judges said: “Frankie has worked as her owner’s office manager for nearly three years. Her responsibilities mainly involve barging in when it’s time for a play, treat or walk.

Frankie the Border Terrier on her owner's office chair

"While third place is very impressive, Frankie was hoping to spend the £200 Amazon voucher on some headphones that fit!”

A spokesperson from Furniture At Work said: “It’s no surprise office dogs are becoming more common in offices post pandemic, as spending time with our furry, four legged colleagues can improve morale and encourage bonding.