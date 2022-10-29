Frankie, an 11-year-old Border Terrier from Dewsbury, is named one of the UK's top 'pawfessionals'
An 11-year-old dog from Dewsbury has been named one of the UK’s most “pawfessional” employees.
Frankie, a Border Terrier, was photographed by her owner, Rebecca, sitting on an office chair with headphones on ready for the next Teams call.
Rebecca shared the photo as part of a nationwide competition run by office furniture suppliers, Furniture At Work.
The judges said: “Frankie has worked as her owner’s office manager for nearly three years. Her responsibilities mainly involve barging in when it’s time for a play, treat or walk.
"While third place is very impressive, Frankie was hoping to spend the £200 Amazon voucher on some headphones that fit!”
A spokesperson from Furniture At Work said: “It’s no surprise office dogs are becoming more common in offices post pandemic, as spending time with our furry, four legged colleagues can improve morale and encourage bonding.
"We launched the competition to find the UK’s favourite dogs at work, and it did not disappoint.”