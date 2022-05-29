Founder of Dewsbury charity wins major prize at Yorkshire Choice Awards

Stevie Morley won the Volunteer of the Year prize at the Yorkshire Choice Awards

Stevie Morley, founder of Take Ten and Take Ten Youths, was nominated for Volunteer of the Year back in 2020 but only received the award this month due to the event being postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards ceremony also coincided with the group's fourth birthday.

Putting aside her own mental health issues, Stevie supports families who have been affected by suicide or attempted suicide, helps anyone who needs mental health support and raises mental health awareness every day.

Take Ten is completely voluntary with the group doing its own fundraising to ensure it can continue the service.

Stevie said: “It has been really strange to receive this award because we do what we do to keep me alive basically - it's my purpose.

“Even though I have my own wobbles and I do have my own mental health, it keeps me focused and it keeps me going.

“I can't believe the people of West Yorkshire actually voted for me to win this award.

“When I got there and there were all these fantastic people that have all done amazing things, you don't actually realise that you're one of them.

“My daughter and a few friends came with me to the awards night and I dedicated the award to a friend of mine who had taken her life a few weeks prior to the event - it was a very overwhelming and surreal evening.

“It might have been my name that they called out and it might have been me that won that nomination but it wasn't because there has always been a team of us.

“Without the team that has been surrounding me for the last four years this wouldn't have been possible.

“My team has picked me up when I have struggled and we work together through thick and thin.

“Mental health is important and we are helping 100s of people a day at the minute within schools, colleges and workplaces.

“We are always looking out for new volunteers. There is a lot of opportunities for people to help us and we are desperate for funding - we need to keep on going and without the funds we can't go on.

“To everyone that supports us and nominated us, without you none of this is possible and it does make a massive difference.”

The Yorkshire Choice Awards take the opportunity to recognise and raise awareness of local people and independent businesses that are inspirational in their own way or in the markets they serve.