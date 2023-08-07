News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Former Oakwell Hall Country Park site manager plots his debut novel while down on his allotment

The former site manager at Oakwell Hall Country Park has released his debut novel - after being inspired by his love of growing vegetables.
By Jane Yelland
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Eric Brown, 59, who volunteers with the Oakwell friends group, gardens and invests time in his allotment in Mirfield since retiring from his role at the Birstall park two years ago.

Pilgrimm’s Progress, a humorous tale of “seduction, murder and allotmenting” was published by Fisher King earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It charts the travails of underachieving middle-aged local government officer Graham Pilgrimm, who hides out in the shed on his allotment after inadvertently finding himself framed for murder.

Eric Brown on his allotment in MirfieldEric Brown on his allotment in Mirfield
Eric Brown on his allotment in Mirfield
Most Popular

“About 13 years ago I had a shed on the allotment - it was such a great shed I thought that if you wanted to escape from the world down on the allotment you could.

“It’s farcical and far-fetched but I also wanted to make it believable, with believable characters,’’ said Eric, who warned that it is also a touch ribald in parts.

His characters are an amalgam of people he has met over the years, while the dialogue between his own mates about beer and football influenced that between Graham and his friends in the novel.

Read More
Read more: Eric says farewell to Oakwell Hall after 21 years as site manager
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eric, the father of grown-up daughters Ellie and Izzy, feels his love of horticulture and nature stems from his dad Dennis and his grandad, who helped out with the family garden on St Paul’s Road when he was a child.

“I used to spend ages hunting for bugs and beasties, I was like a young Chris Packham,’’ he added.

After leaving Mirfield High School, Eric completed a degree in earth and life studies at Derby University and went on to work at Riber Castle wildlife park in Matlock, and Chester Zoo.

He then joined Kirklees Council as an assistant countryside ranger in the Colne Valley, later becoming Heavy Woollen Countryside Officer and latterly head ranger, then site manager at Oakwell Hall, where he worked for 21 years.

Eric is currently working on a sequel to Pilgrimm’s Progress, which sees his unlikely hero thrust into more outlandish situations.

“Pilgrimm’s Progress won’t change anyone’s life but hopefully people can lose themselves in it for a while and have a laugh or two along the way,’’ he said.

Related topics:OakwellMirfield