The RFL is celebrating half a century of members of the sport’s Roll of Honour – which was introduced in 2003 to recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the game across both playing and off-field service.

Trailblazing sports journalist Julie Stott, who cut her teeth at the Dewsbury Reporter, and Ian Laybourn, the long-serving and hugely respected rugby league correspondent of the Press Association, who is originally from Batley, have now joined the Roll of Honour.

This will bring the total number of names on the RFL Roll of Honour to 50. Everyone has been recognised for their pioneering contribution across rugby league through recent decades – whether in refereeing, campaigning, coaching, journalism or administration and volunteering with a specific focus on the community game.

Catalan Dragons' Sam Tomkins is awarded the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year award by Ian Laybourn, right, at Old Trafford in 2021

Julie first covered rugby league for the Dewsbury Reporter. She relished the opportunity of covering the Seoul Olympics for Athletics Weekly, was the first woman editor of football’s Match magazine and, over the years, established herself as a rugby league specialist for The Sport, The Sun, the News of the World and the Daily Star and its sister publications the Mirror, the Express, their Sunday titles and the Sunday People.

She will sign off this autumn after covering her sixth Rugby League World Cup, having joined every southern hemisphere tour since 2006.

Ian started his career documenting Batley Bulldogs for the Dewsbury Reporter in the 1970s, then moving to the Huddersfield Examiner.

As a Press Association correspondent, he has been as responsible as any other journalist for maintaining an awareness of rugby league on sports desks in London and well beyond.

Julie Stott, centre, reporting on a game at the Rugby League World Cup in 2017

This year’s Roll of Honour sees a deliberate attempt to correct a previous lack of recognition of women’s contribution to rugby league over the last 127 years.

Julie and Ian will be joined by Julia Lee, a former rugby league referee from Huddersfield; Jackie Sheldon, a former coach and women’s rugby league development officer from Castleford; and Sue Taylor, from Huddersfield, an unsung hero of community rugby league.

Chair of the RFL, broadcaster Clare Balding CBE, said: “I’m delighted that these four wonderful women are being recognised by being inducted into the Roll of Honour.

"It is hugely important to recognise the contribution of various individuals to the growth and improvement of our great sport and I hope it will encourage more women to get involved both on and off the pitch.”

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL’s chief executive, said: “As rugby league celebrates a World Cup which will set new standards for inclusion, with the women’s tournament to kick off in a matter of days, it is fitting that we provide overdue recognition of the contribution women have made to the sport, on and off the field.