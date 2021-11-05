Former Dewsbury head teacher appointed director of multi-academy trust

Michael Rowland

Michael Rowland, who was head at Thornhill Junior and Infant School for almost 10 years, has taken up the new role at the Focus Trust, a charitable, multi-academy trust with 15 primary schools based in the North West of England.

As part of the newly created role, he is tasked with creating the necessary platforms to allow for the sharing of best practice and resources among the leadership team, teachers and wider support staff, while also supporting the head teachers to maintain each school’s own individuality and unique qualities.

It forms part of Focus’ continued efforts to ensure the learning of all children and adults is valued and promoted.

Joining Focus Trust in 2016, Michael boasts a wide range of experience and a proven track record for sustainable improvement.

Growing up in Blackpool, he attended no less than four different primary schools as a child - he now would have been labelled a "disadvantaged" child.

Now, he uses his experience to make informed decisions for all children in his care.

Michael aims to facilitate a change in the negative narrative around academies, saying no to one-size-fits all solutions and learning from each unique school's approach.

He said: “I am beyond thrilled to be moving to be the education director at Focus Trust. Primary education is something I am very passionate about.

“Having worked within the trust for five years, I have strong relationships with all head teachers, and I know their schools well so I feel like I can really hit the ground running.

"I am excited about this new role and the opportunities, challenges and adventures ahead.”

Welcoming him to his new position, Helen Rowland, of the trust, said: “Michael‘s passion and commitment to the sharing of best practice in order to improve the quality of learning for both our children and our colleagues is admirable, and he is a very welcome addition to our leadership team.

“Joining us as a former Focus Trust head teacher means he has the hands-on experience needed for this role, including true empathy for the challenges and difficulties that those in the teaching profession have faced over the last year or so.