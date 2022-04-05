Former Cleckheaton head teacher’s heartfelt thanks for support for Ukraine

Michael Drapan, was the former head at Whitechapel Middle School, Cleckheaton.

Michael Drapan, former head at Whitechapel Middle School, who is a historian and senior member of the Huddersfield Ukrainian Club, issued the message on Kirklees Council’s website on behalf of the district’s Ukrainian community.

The Huddersfield Ukrainian Club was formed in 1948 after it was estimated that there were 250 Ukrainian exiles in Huddersfield, many exiled not only from their oppressed homeland, but also from their families, yet they chose to sacrifice in order to live in a free country.

Now, 74 years later, millions of people are again fleeing the country to seek safety as the war in Ukraine continues.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirklees community has pulled together over the last month to help people in need with both financial and material aid, showing great togetherness and compassion.

During his video message, Michael said: “I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kirklees for the enormous outpouring that has been showered upon us as a result of the humanitarian crisis that has befallen our nation.

“The kindness, generosity, compassion and solidarity that has been shown to our nation and our people has been overwhelming.

“I include in this the council’s unanimous acceptance of a motion condemning the invasion of Ukraine as illegal, expressing its solidarity with Ukraine and offering steadfast support to Ukrainian residents and sanctuary to displaced persons.”

Michael explains in the video how his parents arrived in Kirklees in 1948 as refugees, but since then the Ukrainian community has become part of the fabric of the district.

Michael said: “We will always be grateful to the people of Kirklees for your support with these events.

“However, nothing compares to the response from the people of Kirklees for the humanitarian disaster that has befallen our nation in the last month.

“The desperation of families torn apart by war has resulted in an unparalleled collection and distribution of financial and material aid from across Kirklees.

“What’s more, Kirklees residents are now reaching out to invite refugees into their own homes.

“As the crisis continues to evolve and more Ukrainian refugees enter the towns and villages of Kirklees, we would like people to know that the Ukrainian club will act as a hub and any guidance or support that we as a community can give will be openly available.

“How our people, our nation, our community can ever repay this herculean debt of gratitude is unknown.

“We can only say we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The club is currently working with Kirklees Council on how to support Ukrainian refugees and their host families.

You can watch the full video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILl7igo1XZk or on the council’s Facebook page at https://fb.watch/c6M8IzWpR3/