A Roberttown mum has launched a charity fund in memory of her daughter Beau who passed away from cancer last year.

Shirley Hepworth, from Roberttown, launched the ForeverSIX fund in aid of children’s cancer charity, Solving Kids’ Cancer UK, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

The fund has been set up in memory of Shirley's daughter Beau, a remarkable little girl who fought neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Shirley was supported by Solving Kids’ Cancer UK - a charity dedicated to improving outcomes for children with the rare childhood cancer - to fundraise for Beau's participation in a groundbreaking clinical trial for a bivalent vaccine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York.

Within weeks of launching the campaign, Beau’s fund exceeded the initial fundraising target of £317,000 and raised an outstanding total of just over £690,000.

ForeverSIX founder and mum to Beau Shirley Hepworth said:

“Nothing will bring my beautiful Beau back or take away the suffering she endured as we tried to combat this horrific disease. But change needs to happen.

“The ForeverSIX fund will fund research that can change the future treatment and survivorship rates for children in the UK diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

“It will support children who need to access overseas treatments to combat this horrific disease and who are struggling to raise the crippling funds required to get them there.”

The Roberttown community, and MP for Spen Valley Kim Leadbeater MBE, continue to support Shirley’s fundraising efforts.

A family fun day, BEAUFEST, took place on August 25 which raised over £2,000. Shirley and 28 work colleagues from Zimmer Biomet have also cycled 100 miles from their head office in Swindon to their warehouse in Bridgend. They have so far raised over £9,000 for the ForeverSIX fund.

Funds raised for Beau’s fundraising campaign that could not be used for her treatment provide the basis for the ForeverSIX fund. The future funds raised through the ForeverSIX fund will go to Solving Kids’ Cancer UK to help fund innovative neuroblastoma research for better and safer treatments for children like Beau and provide pastoral support for children accessing treatment.

To read more about Beau, and donate to the ForeverSIX fund visit https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/foreversix