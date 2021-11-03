Football clubs set to contest Remembrance Trophy at match in Mirfield

Mirfield's Battling Fat Lads Football Club

In conjunction with the Old Colonial pub, on Dunbottle Lane, the game will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, November 7, at the Leeds Road sports complex.

After the match, the two teams will be welcomed back to the Old Colonial for a presentation. All are welcome to attend.

Phil Russell, manager of the Battling Fat Lads, said: “All the hard work Tim Wood and his partner Carol put in all year round for the Royal British Legion inspired us to organise this game for the Royal British Legion versus AFC Yorkies.

"This is the second time we have played a Remembrance Trophy match against the Yorkies in the 'Battle of Yorkshire'.