The resident has said that the rubbish has accumulated over many years and continues to increase behind the terraced houses on Walker Street, Earlsheaton.

It is claimed that the grot-spot is often used as a ‘refugee dump’ by current residents and the landlord, which has resulted in the accumulation of toilets, fridges and baths, amongst other household rubbish items.

After making several complaints to the local authorities, the resident feels ‘let down’ and ‘frustrated’.

The rubbish that has accumulated behind the terraced houses on Walker Street, Earlsheaton.

The resident, who wishes to stay anonymous, said: “It’s a nightmare. I have been renting this property for about three years now and it's just getting worse.

“Unfortunately, because of the location the residents seem to be changing every six months or so, but with each new resident that comes they treat the space as a refugee dump and leave things outside.

“But the landlord is as much to blame because a lot of the material is things such as toilets, baths and fridges

“It's unhygienic, unhealthy and filthy, people shouldn't have to live like this - it's disgraceful.

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment.

“The worrying thing is that I don’t know who to go to about it. I have gone to Kirklees Council several times but they said that because it's private land there's nothing they can do about it. But surely someone must be able to do something about it?

“I feel like I have been let down by the council, they don’t seem to want to help.

"It would have been good if they could have pointed me in the right direction of someone that could help.

“I am frustrated. How much longer can this go on?”

However, in a bid to put a stop to the problem, Kirklees Council claim that they have made an effort to contact the landowner and that the investigation is still ‘ongoing’.

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our Greenspace Action Team are aware of this fly-tip and, as with all cases of this nature, have made every effort to contact the landowner.

“However, they have been unsuccessful in establishing communication in this particular case and the investigation is still ongoing.

“We encourage anyone who discovers dumped waste, or witnesses fly-tipping, to report it on our website with as much detail as possible. Vehicle descriptions and registration numbers are extremely useful in helping us to track down those responsible.

“Where we can take action, we will be certain to do so. Fly-tipping can be reported on our website www.kirklees.gov.uk/flytipping.”

