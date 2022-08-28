Flower power and vast vegetables as Mirfield Allotment Show returns
There were vast vegetables and a feast of flowers as Mirfield Allotment Show made its return for the first time since the pandemic.
By dominic brown
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:05 pm
The show, which is organised by the Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society, celebrated its 106th event at Mirfield Community Centre on Saturday, August 27.
This year all classes were made free to enter, to encourage more members to take part and support the show.
The event was sponsored by Newgate Garage, Darren Smith Holmes and Mirfield Automotive Spares Ltd.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
