News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mirfield Allotment Show at Mirfield Community Centre. Ann Broadbent looks at the Dahlias and Gladioli

Flower power and vast vegetables as Mirfield Allotment Show returns

There were vast vegetables and a feast of flowers as Mirfield Allotment Show made its return for the first time since the pandemic.

By dominic brown
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:05 pm

The show, which is organised by the Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society, celebrated its 106th event at Mirfield Community Centre on Saturday, August 27.

This year all classes were made free to enter, to encourage more members to take part and support the show.

The event was sponsored by Newgate Garage, Darren Smith Holmes and Mirfield Automotive Spares Ltd.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. Mirfield Allotment Show

Mirfield Allotment Show at Mirfield Community Centre. Judge David Elcock

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Mirfield Allotment Show

Cake judging - Nathan Handley

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Mirfield Allotment Show

Jam Judging - Pat Handley

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

4. Mirfield Allotment Show

Vice chairman of Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2