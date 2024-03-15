Oakwell Hall in Birstall now has two award-winning HERD sculptures residing in their grounds with the beautiful Bumfitt joining Umphit, who was placed in the Oakwell courtyard just before Christmas.

The HERD project saw 23 larger-than-life sheep appear in surprising places across Kirklees over six days last year. Produced by Artichoke as a major project within Kirklees Year of Music 2023, HERD paid homage to Kirklees’ rich musical heritage and historical ties to the textile industry.

Created by Orlando Gough and designed by communities of makers, each of the sheep has its own unique identity and sang original compositions.

The sheep sculptures at Oakwell were designed by artists Dave Young and Jane Gaffikin, and given names inspired by an ancient sheep-counting song called Yan Tan Tethera.

Bumfitt, meaning 15, has a ‘fleece’ made of woven willow with swirling patterns and is residing in the Arboretum, while Umphit is constructed from handwoven fabric strips. Artichoke donated Umphit to the Oakwell courtyard before Christmas, and will move into the Walled Garden in the spring.

Coun Aafaq Butt, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said:

“HERD was a magical part of the Kirklees Year of Music calendar and was enjoyed by so many residents. It is really exciting that we are able to keep two of the HERD accessible at Oakwell for visitors to enjoy as part of the legacy of this wonderful heritage inspired project.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Artichoke for donating the two sheep and to Wood Logistics and Lifting Ltd for their transport and logistical support.”