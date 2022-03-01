Flipping Heck! All smiles as pupils enjoy Pancake Day party in Heckmondwike

Nursery teacher Francesca Brant and Cassidy Hanson, four, toss a pancake at Heckmondwike Primary School

Nursery pupils at Heckmondwike Primary School took part in the special activity to mark Shrove Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent.

They prepared the mixture and even had a go at tossing some pancakes, assisted by nursery teacher Francesca Brant.

And they were not the only ones getting into the spirit of the day.

Aarib Mushtaq, four, stirs the mixture

Heckmondwike Salvation Army held a Pancake Lunch at its base on Barrack Street.

Spokesperson Janet Devine said: "This was a community outreach event, free for anyone to come and join us for lunch and friendship."

Over the years it has become tradition for people to eat pancakes to mark the beginning of Lent in order to use up ingredients that they would not be allowed to eat during the 40-day period, which is how Pancake Day obtained its name.

A volunteer preparing for the Pancake Lunch at Heckmondwike Salvation Army