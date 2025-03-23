Our photographers were on hand during the national lockdown to take some eerie pictures of Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton town centres.Our photographers were on hand during the national lockdown to take some eerie pictures of Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton town centres.
Our photographers were on hand during the national lockdown to take some eerie pictures of Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton town centres.

Five year anniversary of Covid lockdown: 21 photos of deserted streets and town centres in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton during national restrictions

By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Today (Sunday, March 23) marks five years since the start of the first Covid lockdown, when then Prime Minister Boris Johnson told everyone in the UK to stay at home.

Schools and businesses closed their doors as cities, towns and villages became deserted.

Our photographers were on hand during the national lockdown to take some eerie pictures of Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton town centres.

Dewsbury town centre during the Covid lockdown.

1. Covid Lockdown

Dewsbury town centre during the Covid lockdown. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Northgate, Dewsbury during the Coronavirus lockdown.

2. Covid Lockdown

Northgate, Dewsbury during the Coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Locals go about their daily business in Foundry Street, Dewsbury, during the Coronavirus lockdown.

3. Covid Lockdown

Locals go about their daily business in Foundry Street, Dewsbury, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
A quiet Market Place in Dewsbury.

4. Covid Lockdown

A quiet Market Place in Dewsbury. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Boris JohnsonBatleyCleckheatonDewsburySchools
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice