Five-generation Dewsbury family finally meets its newest addition

Herbert H﻿inchliffe, Graham Hinchliffe, Sherridan Hinchliffe, Aiden Quinn and Axel Quinn.

There are almost nine decades between 89-year-old Herbert Hinchliffe and his youngest relative - great-great grandson Axel Quinn.

Since the pandemic hit, he has had to meet Axel and keep in touch with the rest of his family online.

But now that lockdown restrictions have eased, members from all five generations were able to meet in person again for the first time in months last Saturday.

They celebrated by enjoying fish and chips in Herbert’s garden.

Herbert said the thought of meeting up with the other generations had helped keep him going through the challenges of the pandemic.

“It was a really lovely day,” he said.

“We were so pleased to be able to celebrate together. It was a good day all round.”

Herbert now lives in Withernsea but was born and grew up in Thornhill, Dewsbury and spent most of his life in the town.

He was a lorry driver and was married to Joyce, nee Jagger.

The couple had three children - Michael, Graham and Deborah.

Graham, now 63, was born and went to school in Dewsbury, and worked as a loom tuner at Wormald and Walker Blanket Mills.

The mill, at Thornhill Lees, employed thousands of people - both men and women - and the woollen blankets they turned out were considered among the finest in the world.

Graham had three daughters - Sharon, Kristina and Sherridan - who is Axel’s grandma.

He now lives in Dronfield in North East Derbyshire.

Sherridan, 42, now lives in Almondbury and is an office worker.

She has also had three children - Aiden, Kariha and Zain.

Aiden, 23, lives in Brighouse and is dad to little Axel, who was born in March this year.

According to Guinness World Records, the most generations alive in a single family has been seven.