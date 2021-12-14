Fitness business helps spread festive cheer at Cleckheaton Food Bank

Some of the Simply Fit team packing up donations for Cleckheaton Food Bank

Craig Simpson, founder of Simply Fit in Cleckheaton, has been busy this festive period not only keeping his clients fit and healthy in the current climate but extending that help to the wider community.

Throughout December the business organised a large donation drive of food that was donated this week to Cleckheaton Food Bank.

The food bank provides food parcels for people living in Cleckheaton and the surrounding area (Liversedge, Scholes, Oakenshaw, Gomersal, Windy Bank, Hightown, Birkenshaw and Heckmondwike).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply Fit in Cleckheaton organised a large donation drive in aid of the town's food bank

During challenging times Simply Fit has seen more than generous support from the community, with a ground-breaking number of donations arriving to make Christmas a little bit easier for those in need.

Craig said: “I am so impressed with the way our members have pulled together this Christmas to help support our local community.

"With the current climate as it is, it is even more important now than ever before to extend a hand to help those less fortunate than ourselves.