First Youth Voice representative appointed to Dewsbury Town Deal Board

Dewsbury Town Deal Board has appointed its first ever Youth Voice representative.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Following the creation of the Youth Voice Champions – where a diverse group of young people have volunteered to be more involved in Dewsbury’s regeneration projects – Anum Rehman, a public services student at Kirklees College, has been offered a position on the board as their first official Youth Voice representative.

The Dewsbury Town Deal Board was set up to spearhead the regeneration of Dewsbury, working closely with Kirklees Council on all elements of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

Anum, who is also the president of the college’s students’ union, had volunteered to become a Youth Voice Champion earlier this year and has already engaged with the council and the board on their plans for the regeneration of the town centre.

Anum Rehman, new Youth Voice representative on the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, on the steps in front of Dewsbury Town HallAnum Rehman, new Youth Voice representative on the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, on the steps in front of Dewsbury Town Hall
Anum Rehman, new Youth Voice representative on the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, on the steps in front of Dewsbury Town Hall
She said: “Dewsbury is my hometown and the place I was raised, and I am passionate about its future. Too often young people’s views and opinions aren’t taken into consideration, but I want to ensure our voice is heard before decisions are taken.

“Learning about the Dewsbury Blueprint and engaging with the Town Board, I felt heard and validated. As the youth of Dewsbury, we are valued enough to be informed, allowed to have a say and share opinions on the future of our hometown too.

“I can see that these changes are being made for the youth of Dewsbury, the future of our society, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Together with the Town Board, Kirklees Council are looking at more opportunities for Anum and the Youth Voice Champions to network with other key players in the Dewsbury Blueprint, and to help improve the ways they engage with the public around the changes.

David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said:

“Dewsbury has one of the youngest and most diverse populations in the UK. These young people are Dewsbury’s future, and it’s incredibly important we listen and take their views into account when making plans that will affect those who live in, work in and visit Dewsbury for decades to come.

“Anum has already proved she has a strong voice. Based on the amount of value she has already brought to conversations around Dewsbury’s future, it’s important to create more opportunities to include her and make sure local young people are represented in these discussions.”

Keith Ramsay, chair of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, added:

“It’s great to have Anum as part of our team, as it ensures we really listen to – and act upon – what young people tell us.

“Our aim is that by 2030 Dewsbury will be a successful, vibrant town full of opportunity, where people want to live, work and socialise. The Dewsbury of tomorrow is for today’s generation of young people. That’s why it’s so important to have direction from young people at the heart of everything we do.

“Anum blew us away the minute we met her, so she’s the perfect person to lead these conversations.”

