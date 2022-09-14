First West Yorkshire confirms bus timetable on Monday and includes a special gesture
First West Yorkshire has confirmed that bus services across the region will operate to a Sunday timetable on Monday, September 19 the day of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Customers are also advised that drivers and other support staff will observe any silences that form part of the ceremony and, where safe to do so, will pull over to the side of the road and stop the bus until the mark of respect is completed.
The National Moment of Reflection to mourn the Queen with a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday, September 18 will also be observed by the operator’s drivers and colleagues.
Full details of Sunday timetables can be found by visiting https://www.firstbus.co.uk/ and selecting a region.
Bus services will resume the weekday timetable on Tuesday, September 20.