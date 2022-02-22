The new Spen Valley Leisure Centre will open on February 28

First look inside the new £18.6million Spen Valley Leisure Centre

Here's a sneak peek inside the £18.6million new Spen Valley Leisure Centre before it officially opens its doors to the public next week.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:00 am

The centre, on Bradford Road in Liversedge, is set for its grand opening on Monday, February 28.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Spen Valley Leisure Centre has truly transformed our health and well-being offering in this part of North Kirklees.

“We know its opening has been eagerly awaited by local residents, and we’re very excited to see all these amazing new spaces and facilities in use.

“We are immensely proud of the finished centre, particularly in light of challenges brought about during the pandemic."

For more information about the opening and signing up as a member, visit www.spenvalleyleisurecentre.com.

1. Space

Studio One

Photo Sales

2. Take a seat

The reception area

Photo Sales

3. Welcome

The reception area

Photo Sales

4. Workout

The gym

Photo Sales
Shabir PandorSpen Valley Leisure CentreKirklees CouncilNorth KirkleesLiversedge
Next Page
Page 1 of 4