First look inside the new £18.6million Spen Valley Leisure Centre

The centre, on Bradford Road in Liversedge, is set for its grand opening on Monday, February 28.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Spen Valley Leisure Centre has truly transformed our health and well-being offering in this part of North Kirklees.

“We know its opening has been eagerly awaited by local residents, and we’re very excited to see all these amazing new spaces and facilities in use.

“We are immensely proud of the finished centre, particularly in light of challenges brought about during the pandemic."

For more information about the opening and signing up as a member, visit www.spenvalleyleisurecentre.com.

