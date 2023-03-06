Firefighters accept new pay offer ending dispute without industrial action

A total of 96% of Fire Brigades Union members voted to accept the pay offer on an 84% turnout.

The result makes the Fire and Rescue Service one of the only areas of the public sector to resolve its pay dispute without strike action.

The pay settlement is for 7% backdated to July 2022, plus an additional 5% from July 2023.

An overwhelming mandate for strike action was the crucial factor in moving Fire Service employers to make the revised offer.

Responding to the news, Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack said: "The overwhelming vote by FBU members to accept the improved offer means that the dispute is resolved on terms that are favourable to firefighters.

"We pay tribute to members of our union for their determination and unity throughout the past year.

"Firefighters will now receive two pay increases, including nine months of back pay.

"This result is testament to the power collective action. Without the huge mandate for strike action by firefighters last month, this deal would never have been achieved.

"We moved our employers from 2% in June last year, to 5% in November, and now to 7% plus 5% with an agreement to immediate talks on other areas where have concerns over pay.

“The crucial mechanism for achieving this outcome was direct negotiations with Fire and Rescue Service employers.”

Mr Wrack added: "The FBU leadership has been determined not to sugar-coat the offer. For the current year, 7% is still another real terms pay cut.

"For the following year (July 2023 to July 2024), when inflation is forecast to be lower, 5% may amount to a slight increase in real terms pay."

He said: "It's clear from this dispute that the organised power of trade unions, including being prepared to take strike action when necessary, can protect the pay and conditions of workers.

"At a time when the UK Government is presiding over attacks on the wages of key workers in the NHS, teaching, rail, and postal services, strikes are the first line of defence against those attacks on workers.