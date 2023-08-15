Halifax-born Finn, who has guided Dewsbury Rams to the 2023 League 1 title in his first full year as a head coach, is returning to The Shay after a stint as Grix’s assistant last season and joins on a three-year deal for the 2024 season.

Finn began his playing career with Fax in 2002 and went on to make nearly 500 appearances in the sport before retiring in 2021, finishing at the Rams.

On his new role, Finn said: “I am absolutely delighted and really happy and proud to be given the job. Most people know that I am from the town and I grew up supporting them. It has always been an ambition. Now I get to fulfil it and hopefully I can do a good job.

Halifax Panthers has confirmed Liam Finn as the club’s new head coach when Simon Grix departs at the end of this season. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I am sad to be leaving Dewsbury. It was a difficult conversation to leave but I couldn’t say no. I loved my time at Dewsbury and we’ve had a great year this year. But I saw it as a progression and a chance to keep developing as a coach too.

“I have always wanted to coach Halifax for a number of reasons, so to get that opportunity, I just couldn’t turn it down. I never got to spend much time there as a player unfortunately because it just didn’t pan out that way. So to get the chance to be head coach, as I say, I just couldn’t say no.”

He added: “Simon is leaving them in a strong position as a club and they’ve just won a trophy, and I expect them to have a good run to the end of the season and be comfortably in the play-offs.

“The pressure is on me to try and keep that momentum going and keep the club improving. I am just grateful for the opportunity.”

Liam Finn during his playing days at Dewsbury. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

Current head coach Simon Grix added: “Liam is a great appointment. He’s from Halifax, he’s played for Halifax and he knows the lads really well. He won’t have to reinvent the wheel, he will put his own stamp on it and tweak things to how he sees but it will still be the Halifax we have come to know I think.

“I am excited for him. It is a great opportunity. He has had a fantastic year at Dewsbury and done all he could do. He has done a great job there and I am sure he will do a great job for Halifax.

“I’ll be there for Finny if at all he needs any support. I am not going to be a stranger but he won’t need his hand holding. He will do a good job for the club.”