The council has been asking residents to complete a budget consultation survey about the services that matter most to them throughout October, with the session at the newly refurbished leisure centre, on Bradford Road, Liversedge, on Thursday, November 3, an opportunity for the people of Spen to inform the authority about their priorities for the area.

From maintaining local roads to delivering vital social care services for children and adults, the budget pays for council services for everyone who lives or works in Kirklees.

The council is aiming to ensure its priorities for funding are influenced by the views of people who live in the district by encouraging residents to take a short survey and inform the council about the services that matter most to them.

Spen Valley Leisure Centre, Liversedge.

Councillors and council staff will then take account of the results as they make important decisions for the budget, which will be finalised in February 2023.

This year’s budget consultation is also asking residents about their experiences of the cost-of-living crisis and the support available to them. Residents’ feedback will help the council guide people towards help and support on energy, food and household finances.

Councillor Paul Davies, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit Kirklees households hard. Increasing bills and the prices of goods and services have also presented the council with significant financial challenges.

“Next year’s council budget will need to address those challenges and we want to make sure everyone can have their say before we take these important decisions.

“It’s easier than ever to take part in this important consultation. You can fill in the survey online or visit one of our roadshows where our staff can take you through the survey.

“Your view matters and your voice counts.”

The drop-in session at Spen Valley Leisure Centre, Bradford Road, Liversedge, takes place on Thursday, November 3, 5pm to 8pm.

Anyone can take the online survey by visiting: www.kirklees.gov.uk/yourbudgetyoursay