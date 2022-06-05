Fifties fun for all the family at Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Dewsbury

Dewsbury Community Outreach hosted a 1950s themed afternoon tea at Dewsbury Elim Church to bring together families who have recently moved to the area.
The event included activities such as 50s games, children’s party games, a bouncy castle, face painting, 50s music and Hungarian dancing, as well as an afternoon tea including the nostalgic “mucky fat sarnie”.
Longcauseway Church held a Jubilee Community Lunch with support from the Dewsbury Cares Community Group.
It featured children’s games, activities, entertainment, music from Karen Clegg, and a light lunch featuring items made by the winners of the church's Jubilee baking competition.