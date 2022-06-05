Michelle and Claire dance for the crowds in 1950s costumes at the Jubilee Community Lunch at Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury. Photos by John Bradley

Fifties fun for all the family at Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Dewsbury

There was fifties fun for all the family as Dewsbury celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 6:00 am

Dewsbury Community Outreach hosted a 1950s themed afternoon tea at Dewsbury Elim Church to bring together families who have recently moved to the area.

The event included activities such as 50s games, children’s party games, a bouncy castle, face painting, 50s music and Hungarian dancing, as well as an afternoon tea including the nostalgic “mucky fat sarnie”.

Longcauseway Church held a Jubilee Community Lunch with support from the Dewsbury Cares Community Group.

It featured children’s games, activities, entertainment, music from Karen Clegg, and a light lunch featuring items made by the winners of the church's Jubilee baking competition.

1. Jubilee

Jon Francis, dressed as film star Charlie Chaplin, at the Community Outreach 1950s themed afternoon at Dewsbury Elim Church

2. Jubilee

A gentleman in the crowd at the Jubilee Community lunch at Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury

3. Jubilee

Volunteer Margaret 'Pinky' Morgan is in full Jubilee spirit at the Jubilee Community Lunch at Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury

4. Jubilee

Patrick Mitchell and Barbara Kilpatrick holding a tribute to the Dewsbury Reporter 1977 Silver Jubilee Card. This one was made by UK Greetings in Dewsbury and is from all the people of Dewsbury to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

