Fieldhead Primary Academy pupils deliver kindness ‘hug’ cards across Birstall to show people that they care

As part of the RE curriculum, year one pupils at Fieldhead Primary Academy have been studying stories from the Bible, looking at how different religions show that they care for each other.

After reading The Good Samaritan story and learning about a variety of religious texts, the class discussed who and what might need care, such as loved ones, the environment and even strangers.

The class decided to put their learning into practice with kindness cards, each with a message of hope reading: “Sapphire Class have been learning about simple ways to show we care and how to share kindness. Here is a little something to show we care!! With love from Sapphire Class at Fieldhead Primary Academy.”

Fieldhead Primary Academy pupils have been spreading kindness ‘hug’ cards to the local community in Birstall

Each pupil was given one envelope to gift strangers in the Birstall community. One resident who received a card through his letterbox phoned the school to let everyone know how grateful he was.

Year one teacher Liz Hutchinson said: “I am thrilled with the response from residents and workers who received our kindness cards.

"The class have worked very hard in their lessons learning all about acts of kindness and how to care for those around us.

“Everyone deserves an act of kindness, and I am so proud of the pupils for spreading some cheer throughout Birstall.