Fieldhead Primary Academy in Batley unveils its new outdoor reading shed thanks to donation from Wickes

Shelley Wilby, a teacher at Fieldhead Primary Academy, wanted to encourage children to spend more time outdoors while fostering a love of reading.

Her solution was to create an outdoor reading shed so that pupils could enjoy books in the fresh air in a quiet and safe environment.

To bring her idea to life, she sought support from her local Wickes store. Through the Wickes Community Programme, the Pudsey store donated a shed to the school, helping turn Shelley's vision into reality.

Children at Fieldhead Primary School in Batley with their new outdoor reading shed

Donna Popek, principal of Fieldhead Primary Academy, said: “Wickes’ contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of the children in our school.

“The reading shed will provide them with a safe and warm environment where they can immerse themselves in the wonderful world of books.

“We are excited about the positive impact this reading shed will have on their educational journey.

“Thanks to your generosity, children in our school will have access to a welcoming space where they can explore new worlds, expand their imaginations and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“Wickes’ support is not only enriching the lives of these children but also strengthening our school community as a whole.”

Makhan Atwal, store manager of Wickes Pudsey, said: “Our team is thrilled to donate the reading shed to one of our local primary schools.

“It will foster learning, outdoor activities and create lasting memories for the children.”

The Wickes Community Programme is open to all community groups seeking help for improvement projects.