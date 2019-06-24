Festival celebrates 900th anniversary of St Peter’s Church in Birstall

Birstall’s parish church is beginning a year of celebrations this Sunday (June 30) with the St Peter’s Day Festival.

The year, marking the church’s 900th anniversary, will be launched with a service led by the Bishop of Huddersfield Dr Jonathan Gibbs at 10am on Sunday which will be followed by a barbecue lunch in the church grounds.

During the 12 months there will be concerts, special services, displays, a murder mystery dinner, and a party for the community.

The first major event planned for the year is a Festival of Flowers taking place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. Displays created by members of the church and local groups with connections with the church will form an extravaganza of flowers.

Meanwhile members of the congregation are being challenged to carry out 900 acts of kindness, hand out 900 invitations and plant 900 crocus bulbs.

The vicar of Birstall, Rev Paul Knight, said: “We want our community to recognise that St Peter’s Church is a lively crowd of people determined, not only to look backwards as we celebrate 900 years, but also that it is forward looking.”

The tower still remains from the first stone church known to have built on the site (1120AD) while the nave and aisles have been replaced three times – the present one completed in 1870.

Visit www.stpetersbirstall.co.uk to find out more about St Peter’s Church.