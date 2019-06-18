Fears for Ravensthorpe residents’ dental care when last dentists closes

Dewsbury’S MP is leading calls to protect residents’ teeth following news that the last dentists in Ravensthorpe is to shut.

Paula Sherriff says it is “terrible news” that Dr Khurrum Hamid’s practice at The Ravensthorpe Dental Surgery, Netherfield Road, will close after July 12.

She is seeking urgent action over local dental provision, saying the closure will leave Ravensthorpe without any dental services.

“This is terrible news in an area which is already poorly served by NHS dentistry, and has particular issues with child dentistry,” she said.

“Only this weekend the ward councillors funded a visit to the area from the charity Dentaid to provide treatment for those who do not have access to an NHS dentist.

“I’m pressing the local commissioners to ensure the dire situation over NHS dental provision for our area is not made worse – and that urgent action is taken to fill the gap.

“Our area has long suffered from inadequate access to NHS dentistry.

“The time has come for the government to come up with a coherent strategy for oral health that focuses on prevention, addresses regional inequalities and invests in NHS dentistry to secure long- term improvements to access.

Dental charity Dentaid offers emergency treatment and oral health advice for people who are suffering dental pain and are not registered with a dentist.

No appointments are necessary and people can turn up and wait to be seen.