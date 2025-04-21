Father and son travel 4,500 miles from the USA for a tour of Transpennine Route Upgrade sites in Dewsbury and Huddersfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father and son from the USA have completed their biggest train adventure yet, travelling to the UK for a tour of several key Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) sites in Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

Train enthusiasts Daniel Shurz and his son Noah, from Denver, Colorado, won the chance to get an exclusive look at the biggest rail upgrade in the North of England in a charity raffle organised by the Railway Benefit Fund (RBF).

The tour started at Huddersfield station, where they met the station manager, learned about the transformational work taking place and were given a special introduction to the station’s feline mascot, Bolt the Cat.

After visiting HD1, one of TRU’s key operational hubs which supports the work taking place across Huddersfield, Daniel and Noah donned high-vis vests and hard hats as they headed to Ravensthorpe to see one of the biggest civil engineering sites in the UK.

Daniel Shurz and his son Noah won the chance to get an exclusive look at the biggest rail upgrade in the North of England

The duo got to see first-hand the progress being made on the new viaduct and box junction, which will increase the reliability of services and allow trains to pass through the area quicker.

They finished their day with a visit to Hillhouse Sidings, a new depot under construction in Huddersfield that will support the maintenance, cleaning and storage of some of Northern’s passenger fleet, as well as engineering trains.

Daniel and Noah were also given a selection of TRU-branded souvenirs to take back to Denver.

Daniel said: “We’ve always loved trains and everything about them, so it’s fantastic to be able to come and see the great progress being made.

“We wish Team TRU the best of luck with the upgrades and can’t wait to see how the project has further progressed when we’re next in the UK.”

Paul Sumner, senior sponsor for the TRU, said: “We were delighted to welcome Daniel and Noah on this special tour and we are proud share our progress with them. They have definitely set the record for visitors who have travelled the furthest.

“It was fantastic to share our vision for faster, greener and more reliable journeys with them. We’re sure it’s been a trip to remember.”

