The annual family fun day returned to Crossley Farm, on Crossley Lane, earlier this month for its third outing, and featured live music, fairground rides for both adults and children, giant monster trucks, a gaming tent, a kids inflatable village, and lots of craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Event organiser Laura Barber, who owns the farm with her husband Michael, told the Reporter Series:

“It went really well and was another amazing day. We had bigger fairgrounds rides for the adults, and the giant monster truck, where people could have a ride, was a fun addition. The bouncy castle village also kept the children entertained for hours and hours!

“It was perfect weather too as it didn’t rain!”

She added: “We’re learning a lot and we’re getting lots of feedback about what people want to see next year. Every year is getting that little bit more bigger and we are getting our name out there. We have already started planning for next’s events and are already reaching out to bands.

“We have had a debrief about what we could do better, what went amazing, and what didn’t. It is a full 12 months of planning.

“But we are just a little farm in the middle of Mirfield, so to be able to this every year is brilliant.”

The event was attended by around 2,000 people and early bird tickets for Mirfield Farm Fest 2026 are expected to go on sale in October.

These fabulous photos were taken by Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography. See if you can spot anyone you know.

