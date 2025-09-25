If you attended this year’s Mirfield’s Farm Fest then you may feature in this special photo gallery. Photo credit: Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photographyplaceholder image
Farm Fest 2025: 15 photos from ‘amazing’ family fun festival in Mirfield

By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look through this special photo gallery of this year’s Mirfield’s Farm Fest and see if you can spot anyone you know.

The annual family fun day returned to Crossley Farm, on Crossley Lane, earlier this month for its third outing, and featured live music, fairground rides for both adults and children, giant monster trucks, a gaming tent, a kids inflatable village, and lots of craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Event organiser Laura Barber, who owns the farm with her husband Michael, told the Reporter Series:

“It went really well and was another amazing day. We had bigger fairgrounds rides for the adults, and the giant monster truck, where people could have a ride, was a fun addition. The bouncy castle village also kept the children entertained for hours and hours!

“It was perfect weather too as it didn’t rain!”

She added: “We’re learning a lot and we’re getting lots of feedback about what people want to see next year. Every year is getting that little bit more bigger and we are getting our name out there. We have already started planning for next’s events and are already reaching out to bands.

“We have had a debrief about what we could do better, what went amazing, and what didn’t. It is a full 12 months of planning.

“But we are just a little farm in the middle of Mirfield, so to be able to this every year is brilliant.”

The event was attended by around 2,000 people and early bird tickets for Mirfield Farm Fest 2026 are expected to go on sale in October.

These fabulous photos were taken by Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography. See if you can spot anyone you know.

This year's Mirfield Farm Fest 2025 was the third annual event after starting out in 2023.

1. Mirfield Farm Fest 2025

This year's Mirfield Farm Fest 2025 was the third annual event after starting out in 2023. Photo: Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography

Around 2,000 people enjoyed the family fun day at Crossley Farm, on Crossley Lane, which featured live music, fairground rides for both adults and children, giant monster trucks, a gaming tent, a kids inflatable village, and lots of craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

2. Mirfield Farm Fest 2025

Around 2,000 people enjoyed the family fun day at Crossley Farm, on Crossley Lane, which featured live music, fairground rides for both adults and children, giant monster trucks, a gaming tent, a kids inflatable village, and lots of craft stalls and food and drink vendors. Photo: Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography

The giant monster trucks, courtesy of Red Dragon Monster Trucks, proved a huge hit with visitors.

3. Mirfield Farm Fest 2025

The giant monster trucks, courtesy of Red Dragon Monster Trucks, proved a huge hit with visitors. Photo: Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography

There were plenty of smiles throughout the day.

4. Mirfield Farm Fest 2025

There were plenty of smiles throughout the day. Photo: Lisa Cuthbert / Two Seven Eight Photography

