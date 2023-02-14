Famous footballers, face painting fun and cycling camps: 18 photos of half term activities in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years
The school holidays are in full swing, with families taking the chance to enjoy some quality time together during February half term.
By Dominic Brown
2 minutes ago
Here, we look back into the Reporter Series photo archives to feature a selection of images from half term events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years.
From face painting fun in Heckmondwike to famous footballers in Dewsbury, there has been plenty to entertain the youngsters at this time of year.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 5