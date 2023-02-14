News you can trust since 1858
Famous footballers, face painting fun and cycling camps: 18 photos of half term activities in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years

The school holidays are in full swing, with families taking the chance to enjoy some quality time together during February half term.

By Dominic Brown
2 minutes ago

Here, we look back into the Reporter Series photo archives to feature a selection of images from half term events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years.

From face painting fun in Heckmondwike to famous footballers in Dewsbury, there has been plenty to entertain the youngsters at this time of year.

1. Half term

Huddersfield Town ambassador Andy Booth at a multi-sports session at Westmoor Junior School, Dewsbury Moor, in February 2010

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Half term

Kirklees Bike User Group teamed up with Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing to run free half term events for children in Dewsbury Moor in 2011

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Half term

Kirklees Bike User Group teamed up with Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing to run free half term events for children in Dewsbury Moor in 2011

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Half term

Six year-old Bethany Fisher of Birstall, getting a close look at Gizmo the Tawny Owl from Ponderosa, Heckmondwike, at the Family Half Term Activity Day at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, in February 2000

Photo: Mel Hulme

