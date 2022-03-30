Family's tribute to 'affectionate and kind' teen killed in crash in Dewsbury

Rayhaan Hussain suffered fatal injuries following the collision on Station Road, close to the junction with Forge Lane, at about 7.30pm on Monday, March 21.

The 18-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a statement issued today (Wednesday), Rayhaan’s family paid tribute to him:

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayhaan Hussain

They said: “Rayhaan was a kind and affectionate soul.

"He was well-loved in the community, having been involved in Army Cadets, at boxing when he was young, and being a regular at the local mosque.

“He was a major presence in his town and everyone who knew him always thought fondly of him, calling him a well-mannered man.

“He was popular among friends and was extremely pleasant to be around, being able to make anyone smile and laugh.”

Two vehicles, an Audi Q3 and a Nissan Qashqai, were recovered from the scene of the collision and enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1605 of March 21.