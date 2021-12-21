Family's joy as baby Robbie is home for his first Christmas

Robbie Flather

When two week old Robbie Flather started to refuse his feeds his mum, Lily Paziuk, became concerned and took him to their local walk-in centre.

Suspecting Robbie was just suffering from constipation and dehydration, they didn’t expect it to be a long visit.

When they arrived however, Robbie was immediately taken for treatment as he had gone floppy and was turning blue.

Robbie with his family

Robbie was suffering from a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bronchitis and E.coli, which led to sepsis.

He was ventilated and sent to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on life support.

Robbie was ventilated for two weeks and given a course of antibiotics before returning home.

Through his entire time at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Magnolia House - a “home from home” run by The Sick Children’s Trust - made sure his parents could always be by his bedside.

Lily said: “I’d never been to Sheffield in my life. I had no idea where I was going or what to expect.

“I rang Robert and he was on standby to come and collect me as I didn’t know if I would be able to stay over with Robbie. The thought of having to leave him terrified me.

“My child was fighting for his life and all I wanted to do was be with my son.

"When your child is very sick, you don’t want to be away from their side for very long and Magnolia House gave us the opportunity to always be with Robbie.”

Lily added: “Robbie made a full recovery and is a happy, healthy little baby who’s been meeting all of his milestones.

“We can’t wait to celebrate his first Christmas together as a family.”

Jane Featherstone, chief executive of The Sick Children’s Trust, said: “It’s wonderful to hear how well Robbie has been doing since leaving hospital and how much the family are looking forward to celebrating his first Christmas.”

The Sick Children’s Trust does not charge families to stay in its “homes from home” but it does cost the charity £30 to support a family for one night, even at Christmas.