Family of young Cleckheaton girl Phoebe Gibson who died from cancer honour her love of animals by creating farm tribute

Loved ones of an 'inspirational' Cleckheaton girl who died from cancer have launched their bid to fulfil her dream of opening a farm.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:49 pm

Phoebe, from Hartshead Moor, passed away peacefully at home in April after a three-year battle with cancer aged just 15.

She loved animals and owned a host of creatures at her family's farm, including a pygmy goat, ducks, hens, rabbits and a horse.

Despite having her right leg amputated as part of her cancer treatment, she continued her farm work and grew her collection of animals with a view to one day opening Phoebe's Farm - a place where people could visit and share her enjoyment of animals.

Phoebe Gibson

Now her family are starting to raise the money needed to realise Phoebe's dream.

They are organising a night of entertainment at Brighouse Sports and Social Club on August 5 at 7pm.

A Night For Phoebe will include performances from Jade Craven, Steve Brooks, Lee Lambert and Helen Bailey as well as appearances from Frozen characters Elsa and Anna, a talent show, raffle, tombola, bingo and bake sale.

Tickets are £15 and include a hot roast beef or pork, apple and stuffing sandwich or vegetarian option.

Phoebe Gibson

For more information and how to buy tickets, or to make a donation towards the project, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anightforphoebePhoebe's family said: "Phoebe Rose Gibson - the most inspirational and strongest people you would ever have been lucky enough to meet.

"She endured 14 major operations and two rounds of very aggressive chemo, of which she did with determination, strength and admirable grace.

"This event is to help raise money to realise Phoebe's dream and put her name on the map.

"In memory of one of the most beautiful people that ever lived and now the most beautiful angel in the sky."

