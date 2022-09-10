Family heartache inspires Mirfield fundraiser

Fundraiser Chris Matthews after completing the 100KM ultra-marathon challenge

Chris Matthews, 25, has taken part in the Roberttown Tractor Pull, Yorkshire Tough Mudder and a 100km ultra-marathon event in the Lake District already in 2022.

And he will add the Three Peaks to the list this weekend, which he is completing in aid of Dementia UK.

Mr Matthews’ grandparents Desmond, who had dementia, and Bettye Matthews, who had Alzheimer’s, passed away within five months of each other earlier this year.

The personal trainer and sports centre manager at Mirfield Free Grammar, whose last meeting with his grandad in July saw him proudly showing off his medal after completing the ultra-marathon, has been motivated to challenge himself again by taking on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I was massively outside of my comfort zone doing the 100km ultra-marathon. I’d never even run a marathon before. I did that for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of my nan, who passed away in February.

“I came 29th out of 323 and it took me 18 hours. I wanted to pick something that pushed me. Mentally, it was a massive help when it got really tough.

“My grandad was still alive when I did it and I made a promise to him that I would bring a medal back. He had dementia but he understood what I was doing.

“I then went to see him to show him my medal. He got to his feet, shook my hand and told me his proud of me. It was extremely powerful.

“Four days after that he had a stroke and passed away a few days later.

“That was the last time I saw him. I got a lot of support for that and raised £1,355, which was overwhelming.

“I have that extra motivation. These charities are very close to my heart. It is added fuel and motivation. I am doing it for a really strong reason, it is for an important cause that means a lot to me and my family.