Family fun day tribute to much-loved Mirfield mum

Stormtroopers and Spiderman were among the crowds at a family fun day in memory of a mum-of-three from Mirfield.

The event, at Battyeford Playing Fields, was the second organised by the Sarah’s Wish Tribute Fund - a group formed by family and friends of Sarah Green, who asked her loved ones to raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice where she was cared for before she died last year, aged 44.

Nikki Horne, who led the event organising team with another of Sarah’s friends Kate Faulkner, said: “Kirkwood Hospice is such an amazing place. When someone you know is in there, you realise the above and beyond work that they do.. We want to support them as much as we can.”

The feast of entertainment included music, games, rides, an inflatable ball pool, children’s crafts, a dog show, and the chance to meet firefighters, police officers and big screen characters.

Among the refreshment stalls was a gin bar created from a horse box donated to the fund and rennovated by Sarah’s husband, Matthew. He was one of those helping on the day, along with his and Sarah’s children 10-year-old Rebecca, 15-year-old Joshua and 16-year-old Sam.

Nikki thanked all the businesses that sponsored the event and everyone who had helped make it happen.

She said: “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team that we have.”