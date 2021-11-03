Family and colleagues of a young Mirfield mum who died suddenly have come together to support 30 for Kirsty

Kirsty’s husband Shaun (right) with one of his friends before the 30 mile cycle ride on the Spen Valley Way

30 for Kirsty was launched by the communications agency where Kirsty Perkins worked, Calderdale-based Faith, to raise money for her two-year-old son Casey through The Nick Smith Foundation, which supports children who have faced the death of a parent at a young age.

Faith’s team members each took on a challenge based around the number 30 – including running three miles in under 30 minutes for 30 days; doing 30 days of yoga; completing 30 press ups, three-times a day for 30 days; and, baking 30 biscuits and buns.

They were joined by Kirsty’s husband Shaun who, along with a group of friends, cycled 30 miles along the Spen Valley Greenway on Sunday 31 October.

Kirsty Perkins

So far, over £3,000 has been raised.

Stefanie Hopkins, managing director and founder of Faith, said: “It’s now six weeks since Kirsty died but the pain of knowing she’s no longer with us doesn’t get any easier.

"My heart breaks every time I think about her family, especially Shaun and her two-year-old son Casey who has been left without a mum at such a young age.

“She was devoted to them both and although Casey has cystic fibrosis, Kirsty was determined to ensure he had the same experiences as any other little boy.

Faith’s Abigail Henderson with the 30 items she baked

"The least we can do is support those efforts in her memory and I’m proud we have been able to do that with 30 for Kirsty.”

Stephen Naylor, chair of The Nick Smith Foundation, said: “Kirsty was my friend, I miss her every day and I am committed to ensuring her memory lives on in all of us, but especially in her little boy.

“When my brother-in-law Nick died in 2017, he had a two-year-old who was left without a parent so, tragically, we know the impact it has, not just today but for years to come.