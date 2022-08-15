Ray’s Day, which took place on Saturday at the Shears Inn on Halifax Road, was organised in honour of Ray Matthew, who was born sleeping on July 6, 2020.

The family fundraising Day, which was arranged by Ray’s parents, included stalls, bouncy castle, 25 foot children's assault course, carousel ride, aerial silks, face painting, BBQ, raffle, auction, American police car, performances, live music and a visit from the Transformer Bumblebee and Lighting McQueen.

Saphron Nicole Mortimer, Ray’s mum, said: “It went really well and everyone enjoyed it.

“So far we have raised around £1,200 in cash donations, but I am hoping to have raised over £2,000 once all the donations are in.

“People are not spending as much at the minute with the cost of living going up, which is understandable, but we have still raised a good amount and had a really good day.

“A massive thank you to everyone that did come and support us on a day that means so much to us.

“Also, thank you to my mum who did all the signs and advertising to promote the day.

“It's a day that is really close to our heart where we can give back for everything.”

The money raised from the event will go to Calderdale Baby Bereavement who support bereaved parents, the 4Louis charity who provide memory boxes, Bradford Royal Infirmary Neonatal, Leeds General Infirmary Neonatal and the Embrace transport team who transport critically ill infants and children.

Although Ray’s Day is over Saphron is still fundraising on their Facebook page until the end of the week, with a raffle and a silent auction.

To get involved, visit @RAYSDAY2021 on Facebook.

To donate towards the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rays-day?member=13010157&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Here’s some pictures from the day.

Undefined: readMore

1. Ray's Day The fundraising day had a visit from Lightning McQeen, courtesy of CPM Entertainers. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

2. Ray's Day The family fundrasing day included many stalls. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

3. Ray's Day Saphron Nicole Mortimer with the A2D all-stars cheerleaders and the Primal Eden sriel silk performers. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

4. Ray's Day One of the Primal Eden ariel silk performers. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales