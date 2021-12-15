Extra appointments to be offered for booster jabs in Kirklees

Carol McKenna, Kirklees CCG chief officer and lead for the West Yorkshire Covid-19 vaccination programme

In response to the national effort to protect people against the Omicron variant, extra appointments are being made available at centres across the region, with staff working round the clock to get people jabbed as quickly as possible.

In Kirklees, 736,460 vaccination doses have been delivered, including 135,303 booster doses. In total, 315,064 people have been vaccinated.

A total of 3,983,244 vaccine doses have been delivered across West Yorkshire so far

1,722,714 people in the region have been vaccinated and 689,956 people aged 50 and over have had a booster or third vaccination.

Online bookings opened earlier this week for people aged 30 and above, and to everyone aged 18 and over from today (Wednesday, December 15).

People are being asked to do their bit and book an appointment for their vital booster jab as soon as they are eligible. Booking an appointment rather than walking in will help staff to see people as quickly as possible and allow more people to be vaccinated, as well as minimising the need for people to wait.

All areas in the West Yorkshire region are working to dramatically increase the number of appointments available, with local authorities and voluntary and community organisations continuing to play a key part in the rollout.

Additional appointments are already on offer at all five of the large-scale vaccination centres in the region, as well as at the vaccination services run by GPs and community pharmacies.

There are also a variety of pop-up and outreach services across the region, with details advertised locally and on clinical commissioning group websites.

Carol McKenna, Kirklees CCG chief officer and lead for the West Yorkshire Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Our vaccination teams across West Yorkshire have been amazing and together have delivered almost four million jabs so far.

“Services have already ramped up appointment numbers for this week and these will continue to increase as we put more capacity in place.

"We are looking at a number of measures to help us boost all adults as quickly as possible, including extending opening hours and bringing in additional staff.

“As ever it will be a real team effort and we are hoping people in West Yorkshire will do all they can to support us.

"Booking an appointment rather than walking in will help us to vaccinate more people so please book your appointment as soon as you are eligible.

"More appointments are being added to the National Booking Service all the time so keep checking back if you can’t get an appointment as quickly as you would like.

“We’re also asking people to be patient and not to call their GP practice about getting a booster – practices will contact patients when it is their turn or people can book an appointment through the National Booking Service if they prefer.

“And please show the vaccination teams and the volunteers supporting them kindness. They are working incredibly hard to get people boosted as quickly as possible and protect our communities.”

Alongside boosters, centres will continue to offer first and second doses and the NHS is urging anyone who has not yet taken up the offer to come forward as soon as possible.