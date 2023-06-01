Following a 52-6 victory over winless London Skolars last weekend, Liam Finn’s side sit top of the table and unbeaten after ten games after their relegation last season.

And, having gone past the halfway stage of the campaign, Garside is certainly no stranger to starring in successful rugby league teams during his career. As recently as 2018 he was a part of a Bradford Bulls side which gained promotion from League 1 via the play-offs, while ten years ago, and two days ago before his 23rd birthday, he helped Sheffield Eagles to a Championship Grand Final victory over Batley Bulldogs.

These are experiences which Garside believes he can call on in the Rams’ remaining eight games of the season.

Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I have, fortunately, been in some pretty good spots with some teams at the top of the table, fighting for promotions,” he revealed. “I feel like it is a decent standard and I can drive some of those standards and show the group how to manage these times week in, week out and try and get some performances out of everyone”

He added: “It’s about being resilient week on week, putting your best foot forward, training hard and, obviously, not taking any game lightly. Towards the end of the season you’ll be where you need to be.

“That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m just hoping to help some of the young lads out.”

This weekend presents a chance for the Dewsbury players to have a rest as they don’t have a scheduled fixture. It does, however, give Doncaster and Oldham, who the Rams have faced in back-to-back games in May, the chance to close the gap at the summit of League 1.

Assessing his side’s start, Garside said:

“We are pretty happy with our start and have put some really good performances together.

"We faced some tough opposition in the past couple of weeks, teams who are around us at the top of the table and managed to stay unbeaten.

“Oldham are a fantastic side and we had to really dig in for that draw.