News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Experienced Garside ‘trying to lead by example’ in quest for success with Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury Rams second-rower Matt Garside says he is ‘trying to lead by example’ with the club making a near-perfect start in their aim for an instant return to the Championship.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Following a 52-6 victory over winless London Skolars last weekend, Liam Finn’s side sit top of the table and unbeaten after ten games after their relegation last season.

And, having gone past the halfway stage of the campaign, Garside is certainly no stranger to starring in successful rugby league teams during his career. As recently as 2018 he was a part of a Bradford Bulls side which gained promotion from League 1 via the play-offs, while ten years ago, and two days ago before his 23rd birthday, he helped Sheffield Eagles to a Championship Grand Final victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These are experiences which Garside believes he can call on in the Rams’ remaining eight games of the season.

Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
Most Popular

“I have, fortunately, been in some pretty good spots with some teams at the top of the table, fighting for promotions,” he revealed. “I feel like it is a decent standard and I can drive some of those standards and show the group how to manage these times week in, week out and try and get some performances out of everyone”

He added: “It’s about being resilient week on week, putting your best foot forward, training hard and, obviously, not taking any game lightly. Towards the end of the season you’ll be where you need to be.

“That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m just hoping to help some of the young lads out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This weekend presents a chance for the Dewsbury players to have a rest as they don’t have a scheduled fixture. It does, however, give Doncaster and Oldham, who the Rams have faced in back-to-back games in May, the chance to close the gap at the summit of League 1.

Assessing his side’s start, Garside said:

“We are pretty happy with our start and have put some really good performances together.

"We faced some tough opposition in the past couple of weeks, teams who are around us at the top of the table and managed to stay unbeaten.

“Oldham are a fantastic side and we had to really dig in for that draw.

"We will continue to work hard. We know that it is tight at the top of the table. We are sitting at the top but we know that it means nothing for now midway through.”

Read More
Liam Finn 'focussing on defence'
Related topics:Dewsbury RamsLeague 1Bradford BullsOldhamBatley BulldogsSheffield Eagles