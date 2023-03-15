One of the highest achievements a business can earn, Reputation’s 800 Award highlights businesses that put customer experience at the very core of their strategy, and are driven by the voice of the customer to succeed.

Evans Halshaw had 30 of its dealerships recognised with this year’s 800 Award, including the Bradford Road location.

Businesses that win the 800 Award consistently collect, understand and apply any and all feedback so that they can make data-driven decisions to ensure that the customer will have the best possible experience.

Members of the team at Evans Halshaw Ford Batley.

Kim Costello, chief customer officer at Evans Halshaw, said: “We are incredibly proud that Evans Halshaw Ford Batley has received the 800 Award from Reputation.com for the exceptional customer satisfaction experienced at this dealership.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates in West Yorkshire.

“Across Evans Halshaw, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-centric business, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“We look forward to earning this award year after year."

Evans Halshaw Ford Batley on Bradford Road.

To determine 800 Award winners, Reputation pulls a list of the Reputation Scores for every business location on the Reputation platform.

Those that are honoured will have achieved a score of 800 or higher due to their focus on high customer satisfaction throughout the past year.

Dave Mingle, global head of CX at Reputation, said: “We congratulate Evans Halshaw Ford Batley on its dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honours given to 30 Evans Halshaw dealerships.

“Strong customer experiences are at the core of consistent business growth, we are thrilled to see that Evans Halshaw is committed to listening to and taking action on customer feedback to make meaningful improvements."

The Reputation Score is a proprietary tool that measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions.

