The pub, on Lee Green, has had two 85” and four 65” TVs installed ahead of the football extravaganza, which sees 51 games broadcast live on the BBC and ITV across 31 days at the tournament in Germany.

Alongside the televisions dotted around the interior, the pub has been suitably decorated with numerous St George’s flags, as well as those flags of all the countries involved in the 24-team tournament, which kicks off on Friday, June 14, when the host nation plays Scotland in Munich (kick off 8pm).

The pub will also be running special competitions and raffles during this feast of football, with regulars having the chance to win an England football shirt each time Gareth Southgate’s men take to the field in Germany.

Landlord Shane Allnut said: “We have had some amazing new televisions installed just in time for all the footy madness.

“They are ready to go so no matter where you are sat or stood, you’ll be able to watch all the games live.

“It’s always the best atmosphere here and we hope to see everyone cheering. We have to say we are going to win. We have to believe it is coming home.

“And whoever is in when the England games are on, whenever you buy a drink you get a free raffle ticket and the winner gets an England shirt when it is drawn after every game.”

England’s first game at the tournament is on Sunday, June 16, when they take on Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen (kick off 8pm), before facing Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, June 20 (kick off 5pm) and Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday, June 25 (kick off 8pm).

Shane also confirmed that the pub will be raising money for Armed Forces Day throughout the month.

Take a look at these photos of the Saville Arms pub in Mirfield gearing up for Euro 2024.

1 . Euro 2024 Regulars celebrate the new televisions that have been installed at the Saville Arms pub in Mirfield ahead of the Euros. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

2 . Euro 2024 The pub, on Lee Green, has had two 85” and four 65” TVs installed ahead of the football extravaganza, which sees 51 games broadcast live on the BBC and ITV across 31 days at the tournament in Germany. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

3 . Euro 2024 Alongside the televisions dotted around the interior, the pub has been suitably decorated with numerous St George’s flags, as well as those flags of all the countries involved in the 24-team tournament, which kicks off on Friday, June 14, when the host nation plays Scotland in Munich (kick off 8pm). Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

4 . Euro 2024 The pub will also be running special competitions and raffles during this feast of football, with regulars having the chance to win an England football shirt each time Gareth Southgate’s men take to the field in Germany. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales