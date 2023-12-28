Ethos College celebrates its pupils with awards in memory of much-loved member of staff

Ethos College celebrated its pupils in front of proud staff, parents and carers and special guests with an awards ceremony at its Christmas event on Friday, December 22 to continue the legacy of a much-loved member of staff.

Pupils at the school in Dewsbury Moor held a Christmas fair before the main event, selling items they had created which raised much-needed funds for the Salvation Army, highlighting the importance of charitable work to the school community.

The Laura Griffiths Award is just one way Ethos Academy Trust shows how important it is to celebrate the whole pupil, and recognising the importance of overcoming personal challenges.

Its bi-annual award is held in December at Ethos College’s Christmas Celebration Event (and at its summer prom in July) and recognises personal achievement, overcoming barriers, SEMH (social emotional mental health) development, personal growth, development of character and personal excellence.

Paige Grayson with Laura's family, assistant head Diane Parkinson and CEO Jayne Foster

Before the much-coveted final award was given, there were many different awards handed out to an array of pupils. As well as the traditional subject awards, prizes for behaviour, attendance awards and the Nurture Superstar awards were given to the pupils that had shown considerable acts of kindness throughout the term.

The Laura Griffiths Award highlights the devotion of staff and the incredible work the pupils have achieved this year.

Jayne Foster, CEO of Ethos Academy Trust, said: “While typical academic or sports awards are important to our community, we wanted to introduce an award that goes a little further, recognising how our pupils are overcoming their personal barriers.

"We really wanted to highlight these positive behaviours and outcomes that our pupils have strived for since coming to Ethos College. They really are an inspiration and are proving to be the best versions of themselves every day.

Laura Griffiths was a much-loved member of staff

"I want to thank our staff and the trust for their devotion to every pupil who will be able to carry their personal successes with them.”

Diane Parkinson, assistant head, added: “Laura Griffiths was loved by everyone and was a beloved member of our team. We wanted to create this award in her memory following her passing four years ago.

"It is a legacy that honours the positive behaviours and successful journeys of our pupils who have complex and challenging needs and their tireless determination to help improve their life chances.”

Throughout the term, nomination invitations are sent to every member of staff and they are asked to really think about why they are nominating a particular pupil.

A large range of awards were handed out to exceptional pupils

The winner of the fourth Laura Griffiths Award is 15-year-old Paige Grayson, who has transitioned to Ethos College and is now able to manage her emotions, which has been a difficult journey.

Mrs Parkinson explained why the Year 10 pupil was a worthy recipient.

“She has transitioned to us very well, overcoming her own personal barrier to learning,” Mrs Parkinson said.

"She is able to manage her emotions in school which she hasn’t been able to do before. She has really excellent attendance and is a really positive member of our school community, very kind, and really takes care of people.”

Laura’s sister Rachel presented the award to Paige. She said: “Laura’s legacy continues at Ethos as we recognise the achievements of Paige Grayson.

"Laura’s bi-annual award recognises personal achievement, SEMH development, personal growth and excellence.

"Paige has demonstrated these qualities since joining us at Ethos in July and she has been able to sustain excellent school attendance and engagement in her learning.

“Paige has overcome her personal barriers that previously prevented her from succeeding at her former school where her experience of education was not positive.

"Paige has demonstrated immense strength of character and has become a pleasant, polite and helpful member of our school community.

“Paige has shown us how much she cares for other pupils when they join us mid-year and this kindness has been recognised by everyone around her.

"This kindness is a quality that we know that Laura would want to celebrate as she also demonstrated this. Laura was not only a colleague but a friend.

“It is with great pleasure that we give this award to Paige today and we know that Laura would have agreed whole-heartedly with this decision.”