Enjoy these prize-winning photos from members of Dewsbury Photographic Group as the club looks ahead to its new season
With 17 various sections to enter, members will be trying to take that winning shot.
There are also sections of four prints or four images from six subjects, one competition of a panel of four images where the member chooses their own subject, and a fixed competition at the end of the season which is for outside people studies images (portrait images taken outside).
These featured images are from last season, when they all won a separate section trophy and certificate of merit.
You can see more of the members’ images on Dewsbury Photographic Group’s website - dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com - under members’ galleries.
A spokesperson said: “If you would like to see some of your images on the web, then why not come and see us when we start on September 11 in Dewsbury Town Hall?
“We’ll make you very welcome.”