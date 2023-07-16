Enjoy these prize-winning photos from members of Dewsbury Photographic Group as the club looks ahead to its new season

With Dewsbury Photographic Group about half-way through its summer break, members are taking photographs to meet the competition categories when the club starts its new season in September.

With 17 various sections to enter, members will be trying to take that winning shot.

There are also sections of four prints or four images from six subjects, one competition of a panel of four images where the member chooses their own subject, and a fixed competition at the end of the season which is for outside people studies images (portrait images taken outside).

These featured images are from last season, when they all won a separate section trophy and certificate of merit.

You can see more of the members’ images on Dewsbury Photographic Group’s website - dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com - under members’ galleries.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to see some of your images on the web, then why not come and see us when we start on September 11 in Dewsbury Town Hall?

“We’ll make you very welcome.”

1 . Best print The Heritage Lady Photo: Mike W Brown

2 . Best Print Happy Hour Photo: Terry Etherington

3 . Best Image The Jay Photo: Peter Norton

4 . Best Image Table setting for one Photo: Paul Ketton