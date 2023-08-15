Engage Academy in Batley rated 'good' by Ofsted as inspectors praise staff's strong support of pupils' individual needs

As part of the celebrations, parents, carers and supporters of the school were invited to a summer fair to conclude a successful academic year for the pupils, staff and wider community.

In the Ofsted report, inspectors highlighted pupils’ personal development, with “a sharp focus on staying mentally well and physically healthy”.

Engage Academy’s inclusive alternative provision was noted for its strong support of pupils’ individual needs.

'Splat the teacher' was one of the popular attractions at the school's summer fair

Leaders’ aspirations were praised in the report, while inspectors also highly commended the strong staff and pupil relationships to ensure youngsters feel safe and supported at school, manage their behaviour and learn effectively.

Head teacher Alison Ward said: "We were so happy to be able to end the year on a high and to share our good Ofsted report with our parents and carers.

"We are delighted that we have retained our ‘good’ rating, but we are never complacent at Engage Academy.

"Our incredible leadership team and staff at school and within the trust, along with our many supporters and facilitators, will continue to strive for improvement every day to ensure we are delivering the very best in care and education for our pupils to ensure they have the best life chances throughout their school years and beyond.

“At Engage Academy, we firmly believe that all pupils deserve the opportunity to re-engage with learning and school life and we are there to support them every step of the way.

"We do this by building relationships based on mutual respect and understanding and gently developing trust.

"As well as providing an essential stimulating, safe and welcoming environment, our forest school and key events such as our summer fair help to enhance those all-important relationship building skills and to work together to secure the very best outcomes for our pupils.”

The summer fair was planned and run by the pupils, supported by staff, as part of their enterprise week. There were generous donations from Tesco Extra and Capri in Mirfield, as well as local hairdressers and bakeries.

Due to their success and hard work, all classes doubled their money, which enabled them to purchase end of term treats for their individual class parties.

Jayne Foster, CEO of Ethos Academy Trust, said: “We’re delighted that Ofsted were able to see the intricate care and devotion required to enable our most vulnerable children to feel safe.

"Many of the children that come to Engage have a fear or strong dislike of school and are not receptive to learning initially. Yet the safety, nurture and respect given by Alison and her team introduces so many learning opportunities for our children.

"Once they are in a learning environment and receptive to learning, the world is their oyster and we are hugely expectant in what they can and do achieve.

“As with all of our schools, Engage Academy uses a holistic approach to ensure pupils’ needs are identified and met throughout their journey with the school.