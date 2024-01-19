An animal keeper from a village near Wakefield is starring a TV documentary exploring what goes on behind the scenes at a safari park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte Haigh, from Emley, is part of the zoo keeper team on Channel 4’s The Secret Life of the Safari Park, which goes behind the scenes of the animal dramas that make up the day-to-day at Knowsley Safari Park.

Charlotte, 28, left West Yorkshire to study zoology at Lincoln University at the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there she studied a masters in Global Wildlife Health & Conservation at Bristol University before landing her first job as an animal keeper in 2017.

Charlotte Haigh

Charlotte has been at Knowsley Safari in the carnivore team since January 2021 and is senior carnivore keeper.

Her role involves assisting management in supervising a team of keepers in the day-to-day running of all three sections collectively known as the carnivore section.

She helps to train other keepers across all sections and helps to offer a warm and memorable experience to park guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte said: “I’ve had so many lovely comments about our portrayal of the park and its inhabitants and how obvious it is that we really care about and are devoted to the animals in our charge.

Lions in episode one of The Secret Life of the Safari Park

"Loads of my friends keep asking when the next episodes are coming - they’re so excited to watch more!”

“I come from a zoo background and in a safari park it’s completely different. You see natural behaviour and see how different species interact.

“It's a great day out if you want something a bit different.”

Baboons take an interest in a visitor's car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte contributes to research projects involving species under her care where possible and helps educate the public on conservation issues.

In episode one, Charlotte can be seen assisting with management of lion pride dynamics and helping customers escape car damage from the baboons and in episode two she feeds and manages wolf pack dynamics, the moving of Maya to Paris Zoo, and is involved in the breeding management of the tigers.

The Secret Life of the Safari Park is on Channel 4 on Thursday at 8pm.