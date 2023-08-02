Eight-year-old junior rugby player from Dewsbury set to take on an epic triathlon fundraiser in aid of the NSPCC

Isaac Longfield, aged eight, is calling on friends, family and supporters to back his fundraising attempt which will see him complete a 25 metre swim, a 1km bike ride and a 500 metre run on August 19 in aid of the NSPCC.

Isaac said: “I wanted to see what it is like to take part in a triathlon because I have watched my mummy and daddy do them.

“I chose the NSPCC because I wanted to help children in need of support and who might be having a bad time.”

Isaac Longfield, aged eight, will take part in a triathlon to raise funds for the NSPCC

Proud parents Caroline and Adam are pleased that their own previous fundraising efforts have inspired their passionate sports-loving son.

Isaac, who plays junior rugby for Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC - his dad’s former team - said he also loves to take part in dance and drama classes in his spare time.

Adam, a former Huddersfield Giants Academy player, said: “Isaac has seen adverts on the TV for the NSPCC, and they struck a chord.

"We'll be right behind him all of the way.”

Race for Life regular Caroline added: “He is a very active little boy! We're hoping this will be his first of many challenges.

“We're proud of Isaac for taking on this challenge and raising money for the NSPCC as it shows he is a caring young individual.

"He has also been there cheering on his mummy and daddy, so it’s our turn to return the favour. Go Isaac go!”