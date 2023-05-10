News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Here are eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group.Here are eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group.
Here are eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

Eight incredible images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group - taken for the last judging night of the season

This month we showcase more outstanding images from members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

By Jessica Barton
Published 10th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The group have been busy taking photographs for their last judging night of the season.

A spokesperson from the Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “With the season coming to a close these are some of the prints and projected images from the last judging night.

“You can see the various subjects that the members take photographs of, these vary from architectural record images to general record images or prints of nature subjects, landscapes, people studies and photojournalism, and can be colour or monochrome, home or trade processed.

“All of these images have won a trophy and certificate of merit in their categories, the images shown are from entry level members, Intermediate members and advanced members.

“The group also have a number of print exhibitions throughout the year held in the foyer of Dewsbury town hall. We currently have about 50 prints on display and anyone can call in and spend a few minutes looking at the various prints.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Versailles Palace by Rob Eva.

1. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Versailles Palace by Rob Eva. Photo: Rob Eva

Photo Sales
Taking a break by Paul Harrison.

2. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Taking a break by Paul Harrison. Photo: Paul Harrison

Photo Sales
Singing Chiff Chaff by Peter Norton.

3. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Singing Chiff Chaff by Peter Norton. Photo: Peter Norton

Photo Sales
Long eared owl by Melissa J Harvey.

4. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Long eared owl by Melissa J Harvey. Photo: Melissa J Harvey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2