This month we showcase more outstanding images from members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

The group have been busy taking photographs for their last judging night of the season.

A spokesperson from the Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “With the season coming to a close these are some of the prints and projected images from the last judging night.

“You can see the various subjects that the members take photographs of, these vary from architectural record images to general record images or prints of nature subjects, landscapes, people studies and photojournalism, and can be colour or monochrome, home or trade processed.

“All of these images have won a trophy and certificate of merit in their categories, the images shown are from entry level members, Intermediate members and advanced members.

“The group also have a number of print exhibitions throughout the year held in the foyer of Dewsbury town hall. We currently have about 50 prints on display and anyone can call in and spend a few minutes looking at the various prints.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Versailles Palace by Rob Eva. Photo: Rob Eva Photo Sales

2 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Taking a break by Paul Harrison. Photo: Paul Harrison Photo Sales

3 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Singing Chiff Chaff by Peter Norton. Photo: Peter Norton Photo Sales

4 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Long eared owl by Melissa J Harvey. Photo: Melissa J Harvey Photo Sales